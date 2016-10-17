Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Oct. 17, 2016

BANKS/FINANCIAL SERVICES
Marianela Collado, a senior financial advisor at Tobias Financial Advisors, has been named a shareholder at the firm. Collado, a CPA, has a bachelor’s in accounting from CUNY-Hunter College.
Samuel A. Milne has been named executive vice president, chief financial officer at Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust. He was most recently chief financial officer at Coconut Grove Bank. Milne, a CPA, has a bachelor’s in engineering and an MBA from Tulane University.
EDUCATION
Natalia Crujeiras has been named director of cultural affairs, overseeing cultural programs including the Museum of Art + Design, Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, MDC Live Arts, the National Historic Landmark Freedom Tower, Koubek Center and Tower Theater. She previously was chief content officer, Broadcasting Board of Governors. Crujeiras has a bachelor’s in communications and graphic arts from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Mexico and a master’s in communication and broadcast journalism from the University of Miami.
Lenore Rodicio has been named executive vice president and provost for academic and student affairs. She previously was provost for academic and student affairs at MDC. Her degrees include a bachelor’s in chemistry from Barry University and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Louisiana State University.
Damian Thorman has been named vice president and chief innovation officer. Before, he was director of the White House Social Innovation Fund. He is also a former national program director at the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. His degrees include a bachelor’s in government and journalism from the University of Maryland, an MBA from Rockhurst University and a J.D. from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
HOSPITALITY
Maribel Vazquez has been appointed general manager of Miami Marriott Dadeland and Courtyard Miami Dadeland. She most recently was project manager for MDM Hotel Group.
LAW
Mark Wisniewski has joined Berger Singerman as a partner on the business, finance and tax team, based in Miami. He previously was associated with Shuffield, Lowman & Wilson, P.A. in Orlando. Wisniewski has a bachelor’s from SUNY-Purchase and a J.D. and LL.M. from UM.
MEDIA
Alfonso Cueto has been promoted to vice president of multimedia sales for ESPN in Miami. Cueto is now responsible for ESPN’s ad sales multicultural initiatives out of the Miami office, with a focus on the U.S. Hispanic market. He will also continue leading the Latin American pan regional advertising deals that come from outside of Latin America. He previously was a senior director of multimedia ad sales for ESPN International.
REAL ESTATE
Kevin Morris has been named senior vice president at Colliers International, based in Fort Lauderdale. He was previously vice president with CBRE, and before that, was a vice president with Marcus & Millichap.
M. Bruce Snyder has been named chief financial officer at Florida East Coast Industries. He most recently was senior vice president of finance and accounting for New York-based real estate and development firm Related Companies. Snyder has a bachelor’s and an MBA from George Washington University.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Dr. Marcus St. John
New position: Medical director of cardiac catheterization at Baptist Health South Florida’s Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute. He is a cardiologist with HeartWell, a group of cardiologists in the Kendall and Coral Gables area.
From: St. John, an interventional cardiologist, has been affiliated with Baptist since 2004, arriving straight from his fellowship. He was the chair of the continuous quality Improvement committee at Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, which helped to achieve Accreditation for Cardiovascular Excellence (ACE) for the cath lab, and he serves on a number of committees within MCVI.
Education: After completing a degree at Johns Hopkins University, he graduated from Harvard Medical School and completed his medical internship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, then returned to Johns Hopkins for his residency in cardiology and fellowship in interventional cardiology.
Also: St. John is a founding partner in HeartWell. He is also on HeartWell’s board of managing partners, and one of three partners on its executive committee.
Best advice: From my parents: Give your best effort at whatever you are doing, and to treat others as you would want to be treated. From my wife: Do the best you can in the time available.
