Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Oct. 10, 2016

CONSTRUCTION
Julio De Blas has been named regional engineer for Professional Service Industries, now part of Intertek. De Blas, who’ll be based in Miami, will serve PSI’s geotechnical and construction services departments for South Florida. He was previously president/principal engineer for Blascom Engineering. De Blas’ educational background includes a bachelor’s in civil engineering and a master’s in civil/structural engineering from the University of Miami, and an MBA from Florida International University.
LAW
Elisabeth M. Culmo is now president of EMC Mediation Solutions Inc. in Coral Gables. Culmo is a Supreme Court-certified circuit civil mediator. Culmo, formerly with Silva & Silva P.A., was a trial lawyer for 23 years. Culmo has a bachelor’s in political/science and government from American University and a J.D. from the University of Florida.
Robert Watson will focus on government enforcement defense and cross-border investigations involving Latin America a former prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice at Kobre & Kim‘s Miami office. He was an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.
MARKETING
Arlene Armenteros is The Story Room’s new senior executive vice president, head of client services. She was vice president, director of client services at digital marketing agency Nobox. Eddie Zaldivar has been named executive director, performance, media and analytics, at The Story Room. Before joining The Story Room, Zaldivar handled the Unilever LATAM transition for Omnicom Media Group. Armenteros and Zaldivar are based in Miami.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Jeff Mihm has been promoted to director of Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. He now serves as Noven’s chief executive officer. Before that, he was Noven’s vice president, chief administrative officer & general counsel. Ralph Lipp has been named vice president and chief scientific officer for Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. He was with Lipp Life Sciences, a firm he founded in 2012. Lipp earned his Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry from Freie Universität Berlin in Berlin, Germany.
TRANSPORTATION
Patrick Goddard is now executive vice president for operations and Kevin Vaughan is chief revenue officer at Brightline, a South Florida-based passenger rail service. Goddard was the chief operating officer at Trust Hospitality. Vaughan was president and COO of One Sky Flight.
VACATION TIMESHARE
Kevin Wutzler was promoted to senior vice president of inventory revenue management at Interval International in Miami. He was vice president of inventory revenue management at the company.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Seth S. Diamond
New position: Partner at Sloto & Diamond, PLLC in Miami. The trust, estate, and guardianship law firm was formerly known as Sloto & Associates.
Previous position: He was an associate at Sloto & Associates, PL.
Education: Diamond has a degree in marketing from the University of Florida and a J.D. from Florida State University.
Best advice he ever received: Set long-term goals, but focus on the daily tasks within your control that are necessary to achieve them.
