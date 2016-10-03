Hires and promotions of senior executives for the week of Oct. 3, 2016

ARTS
Kal Gajraj has joined Florida Grand Opera as director of marketing and public relations. He most recently was director of marketing with Charter Schools USA. Gajraj has an MBA in marketing and a master’s in public administration in nonprofit administration from the Keller Graduate School of Management in Miami.
BANKS/CREDIT UNIONS
At JetStream Federal Credit Union:
▪ John Frearson has been named vice president/chief financial officer, overseeing finance, accounting, investment and deposit operations areas. He previously worked for We Florida Credit Union and Tropical Financial Credit Union, where he was VP of finance. Frearson has a BBA from the University of Miami.
▪ Ivan Severiche has been named manager of business services. He previously was a home lending officer at Citibank.
CONSTRUCTION
Jeffrey Morrow has been named operations manager to oversee the special projects division in the southeast regional office of Plaza Construction in Miami. Previously, he was operations manager at Manhattan Construction in Naples. Morrow has a bachelor’s in construction management from Missouri State University.
EDUCATION
Dr. Mark Macgowan has been appointed associate dean of academic affairs for Florida International University’s Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work. Macgowan was previously interim associate dean of academics affair at the college. His academic background includes a Ph.D. from Barry University.
LAW
Jamie K. Lint has been promoted to partner in the Miami office of Kelley Kronenberg. She focuses her practice on property and casualty claims, including first-party insurance defense. She has a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of South Florida and a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University.
REAL ESTATE
Greg Matus, regional managing partner — South Florida at Franklin Street, has been promoted to senior vice president of investment sales. Matus has a BBA from the University of Florida.
SPORTS
At The Miami FC, a professional soccer team:
▪ Anthony Tome has been named vice president of corporate partnerships. He previously was director of corporate partnerships with the Miami Marlins. He has a degree in public relations from UF.
▪ Matt Britten has been named vice president of marketing. He is former director of marketing for the Miami Marlins. He has a bachelor’s in communications, mass media studies from Florida State University.
▪ Lenny Santiago has been named vice president of public relations and communications. He was vice president of communications for Orlando City Soccer Club. He has a bachelor’s in communications from Rutgers University and an MBA from the University of Central Florida.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Eugene S. Font
New position: Senior vice president in the corporate lending division at TotalBank.
From: Senior director, troubled asset optimization, at NAI Miami.
Also: Font is a licensed real estate broker in Florida. He is a member of the Latin Builders Association, the Urban Land Institute and NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and is an affiliate Certified Commercial Investment member.
Education: Bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Miami.
Best advice: The best advice I received early in my career was to pursue all my goals and dreams with passion and perseverance.
