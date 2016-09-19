Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Sept. 19, 2016

AVIATION
Joaquín Aviñó has been named senior vice president of business development and affinity partnerships at JetSmarter, based in Fort Lauderdale. He previously was vice president of revenue management and supplier optimization for American Express Global Business Travel. Aviñó, a Harvard graduate, has an MBA from Columbia.
BANKS/FINANCIAL SERVICES
Charles J. Foschini has been named senior managing director of Berkadia commercial mortgage company. He is based in Miami. Most recently, Foschini was vice chairman for CBRE. Foschini has a bachelor’s, J.D. and an MBA from the University of Miami.
Richard Garcia has been named vice president, home association team leader at City National Bank. He will be based in the bank’s Brickell headquarters. Previously, he was vice president, private banking at BankUnited. Garcia has a bachelor’s in finance from Florida International University.
Julio Jogaib has been named chief information officer at BankUnited. He most recently was director for Latin American technology production services in the global institutional clients group division at Citigroup in Fort Lauderdale. Jogaib has a bachelor’s in electrical/electronic engineering from the State of Rio de Janeiro University, Brazil.
Mark Nash has joined PwC’s Florida Market Private Company Services practice. He is a personal financial services partner specializing in serving high net worth families and individuals. Previously, Nash worked in PwC’s Dallas office. He has a bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Virginia and a master’s in theology from the University of Oxford.
FOODS
Susan Fuqua has been named vice president of sales at Gaea, a manufacturer of Greek olive oil based in Hollywood. She was previously senior director of sales — national accounts at Inventure Foods.
HOSPITALITY
Florencia Tabeni has been named vice president of operations & development for MDM Hotel Group, MDM Development’s hotel division, based in Miami. She previously general manager for the JW Marriott Marquis Miami and Hotel Beaux Arts. Tabeni has a degree in hotel management from the Universidad Nacional de Quilmes in Buenos Aires.
NONPROFIT
Merdochey T. LaFrance has been named director, government relations and public affairs at City Year Miami. Previously, she was public affairs coordinator at All Aboard Florida. LaFrance has a bachelor’s in political science and a master’s in public administration from Florida International University, and a master’s of urban and regional planning from Florida Atlantic University.
This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives at the director level and above who are based in South Florida. These announcements are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; educational background; and jpegs of head shots, to movers@miamiherald.com.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Mark E. Goldstein
New job: President of Jasper Realty Advisors. This is a newly launched, boutique-style firm offering commercial real estate services that is based in Fort Lauderdale.
Previously: At Continental Real Estate Companies (CREC), he was the primary leasing director for Class A and Class B office buildings throughout much of South Florida.
Education: Goldstein has a bachelor’s in marketing from the University of South Florida and a J.D. from the University of Florida.
Best advice he ever received: Listen if you want to be heard.
Choices for Spotlight are made from promotions sent to movers@miamiherald.com.
