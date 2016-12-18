Even if business is slow, the holidays can be a good time to reset your career path

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill Pause

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

1:33 Adam Beasley on the Dolphins' loss to the Patriots

1:09 Dolphins' Albert: We got punched in the mouth

0:45 Fins' Tannehill talks loss to Ravens

1:10 Adam Gase on halftime guidance at New England

1:49 Ryan Tannehill discusses loss against the Patriots

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline