Elizabeth Warren to Wells Fargo CEO: 'You should resign'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called on Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf to step down during a Senate Banking Committee hearing for his role in the bank's unauthorized accounts scandal.
C-SPAN

World

Costa Rica's volcano eruption at sunset

Costa Rica’s Turrialba Volcano erupted on Monday, sending huge plumes of ash and smoke into the air. Flights were cancelled in and out of Juan Santamaría International Airport until 11 A.M. Tuesday morning so that ash could be removed from the runways. This video shows the sun setting over the volcano as ash and smoke rise.

Florida

Critically endangered warty pigs born at Florida zoo

Fancy, a 14-year-old member of the critically endangered Visayan warty pig species, gave birth to healthy piglets at the Brevard Zoo. The Visayan warty pig is native to two of the Visayan Islands in the central Philippines, and is threatened by habitat loss, food shortages, and hunting – these are the leading causes of the Visayan warty pig's status as critically endangered.

Latest News

Police capture suspected NYC bomber

Police brought Ahmad Khan Rahami, the suspect of Saturday’s bombings in New York and New Jersey, into custody on Monday, following a shootout in Linden, New Jersey, that left two officers wounded, according to local reports. This video shows law enforcement officers wheeling Rahami on a stretcher and leading him toward a waiting ambulance.

