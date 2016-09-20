Elizabeth Warren to Wells Fargo CEO: 'You should resign'

Costa Rica’s Turrialba Volcano erupted on Monday, sending huge plumes of ash and smoke into the air. Flights were cancelled in and out of Juan Santamaría International Airport until 11 A.M. Tuesday morning so that ash could be removed from the runways. This video shows the sun setting over the volcano as ash and smoke rise.
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi took questions from reporters Sept. 20, 2016, about the ongoing controversy over a campaign donation she accepted from Donald Trump, while her office looked at complaints over his Trump University.
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi took questions from reporters Sept. 20, 2016, about the ongoing controversy over a campaign donation she accepted from Donald Trump, while her office looked at complaints over his Trump University.
Fancy, a 14-year-old member of the critically endangered Visayan warty pig species, gave birth to healthy piglets at the Brevard Zoo. The Visayan warty pig is native to two of the Visayan Islands in the central Philippines, and is threatened by habitat loss, food shortages, and hunting – these are the leading causes of the Visayan warty pig's status as critically endangered.
This PSA on sextortion warns that anything private shared online could be used against you. If someone demands sexual images from you, stop immediately and report it. For more information, visit ProjectSafeChildhood.gov
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump addressed terrorism on Monday as the investigations continue into the recent bombings in New York and New Jersey. A suspect has since been taken into custody, but each candidate holds a contrasting plan for how to make America safer.
Police brought Ahmad Khan Rahami, the suspect of Saturday’s bombings in New York and New Jersey, into custody on Monday, following a shootout in Linden, New Jersey, that left two officers wounded, according to local reports. This video shows law enforcement officers wheeling Rahami on a stretcher and leading him toward a waiting ambulance.