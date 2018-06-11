Gas prices have dropped to $2.80 in Florida, six cents down from last week. After having declined 11 cents in 16 consecutive days since peaking at $2.92 on May 25, Florida gas prices could continue to drop if the market doesn't shift course.
Gas prices have dropped to $2.80 in Florida, six cents down from last week. After having declined 11 cents in 16 consecutive days since peaking at $2.92 on May 25, Florida gas prices could continue to drop if the market doesn't shift course. Miami Herald File

There's some good news at the gas station just in time for your road trip

By Elizabeth Finny

June 11, 2018 11:49 AM

Just in time for your vacation, we have a little good news.

Gas prices are down for the third straight week, according to auto club AAA.

The price for regular unleaded gas in Florida was at $2.80 on Sunday — down six cents from last week's $2.86. The state average is the lowest daily price since early May. Florida's average gas price is also below the national average, which is at $2.92 as of Monday.

In Miami, with some of the most expensive gas in Florida, prices at the pump have dropped 3.6 cents the past week, averaging $2.87 a gallon, according to a survey by GasBuddy.com.

And there's even more good news ahead.

"Gas prices could drop another 5 cents this week, unless the market suddenly shifts course," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

He said prices at the pump are adjusting to prices on the world market.

Despite the decline in Florida, and the 11-cent drop in 16 consecutive days since the $2.92 peak on May 25, gas prices are still 46 cents a gallon more than this time last year.

In 2017, the average summer gas price in Florida was $2.25, with the national average 6 cents higher. The summer before that, Florida's average summer gas price was even lower at $2.19.

While you're thinking about gas prices, AAA suggests a few ways to save fuel:

Observing the speed limit

Limiting aggressive driving, such as accelerating, braking, and speeding

Removing unnecessary weight

Avoiding idling

Inflating your tires

