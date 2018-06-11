There's some good news at the gas station just in time for your road trip

Just in time for your vacation, we have a little good news.
Gas prices are down for the third straight week, according to auto club AAA.
The price for regular unleaded gas in Florida was at $2.80 on Sunday — down six cents from last week's $2.86. The state average is the lowest daily price since early May. Florida's average gas price is also below the national average, which is at $2.92 as of Monday.
In Miami, with some of the most expensive gas in Florida, prices at the pump have dropped 3.6 cents the past week, averaging $2.87 a gallon, according to a survey by GasBuddy.com.
And there's even more good news ahead.
"Gas prices could drop another 5 cents this week, unless the market suddenly shifts course," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement.
He said prices at the pump are adjusting to prices on the world market.
Despite the decline in Florida, and the 11-cent drop in 16 consecutive days since the $2.92 peak on May 25, gas prices are still 46 cents a gallon more than this time last year.
In 2017, the average summer gas price in Florida was $2.25, with the national average 6 cents higher. The summer before that, Florida's average summer gas price was even lower at $2.19.
While you're thinking about gas prices, AAA suggests a few ways to save fuel:
▪ Observing the speed limit
▪ Limiting aggressive driving, such as accelerating, braking, and speeding
▪ Removing unnecessary weight
▪ Avoiding idling
▪ Inflating your tires
