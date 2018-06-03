Louisiana budget wins Senate passage, but needs taxes passed

Louisiana's senators have agreed to a $29 billion state operating budget, but they have yet to back the financing necessary to pay for it.
The spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1 would avoid worst-case scenario cuts discussed for months — if lawmakers support $540 million in taxes for next year.
Senators voted 38-1 Sunday for the budget proposal.
The House has backed $400 million in taxes. The Senate hasn't yet voted on the major sales tax bill.
In the Senate's budget, college campuses and the TOPS tuition program would be protected from reductions, along with major health programs and the child-welfare agency.
The special session appears headed into the final hours before Monday's midnight deadline with lawmakers still trying to broker a tax and budget deal.
