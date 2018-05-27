University's entrepreneurship center receives $360,000

An entrepreneurship center at the University of New Hampshire has received a $360,000 donation from a charitable foundation to expand several programs.
The Patten Family Foundation also helped fund two pilot programs when the "ECenter" first opened in 2015. The foundation's founder Harry Patten, a UNH graduate, says that he has met many students who never dreamed they could launch their ideas into reality until they were helped by the center.
The entrepreneurship center programs that would benefit provide paid summer internships to entrepreneurial students. The funding also allows for more students to participate in their i2 Passport Program, which rewards students with credit for every activity they participate in that focuses on innovation.
The program offers more than $25,000 to help student entrepreneurs pay loans or tuition.
