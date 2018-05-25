AP FACT CHECK: Ivey touts tax cut that's modest at best

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's campaign is touting in an ad and email to supporters that as governor she signed the largest middle-class tax cut in 10 years, a claim that is true. However, the income tax cut is also modest at best.
Ivey, who became governor last year, is stressing her record in office as she faces Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson and state Sen. Bill Hightower in the Republican gubernatorial primary on June 5.
Here's a look at the facts behind the ad:
IVEY AD: "Just like Trump, Kay Ivey just signed the largest state tax cut for middle-class families in over a decade," the announcer says in the radio spot by Ivey's campaign.
In a fundraising email titled, "how I'm fighting for you," Ivey's campaign wrote that she "secured the largest middle-class tax cut in over a decade."
THE FACTS: It is the largest middle-class tax cut in over a decade, but the 182,000 tax payers who qualify for it will only see a modest change of an average of $21.97 annually.
The measure, which Ivey signed into law this year, was sponsored by Republican Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh of Anniston. It allows more taxpayers to take the maximum standard deduction on their state income taxes.
During debate on the bill, the Legislative Services Agency estimated, based on information about prior year returns from the Alabama Department of Revenue, the tax cut is collectively worth $4 million and would impact 182,000 tax returns. Marsh has described the tax cut as aimed at working class households.
