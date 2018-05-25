2 members of secretive sect plead guilty to fraud charges

FILE - This 2016 image from video shows the entrance to the Word of Faith Fellowship church in Spindale, N.C. A father and son who belong to the secretive evangelical church in North Carolina pleaded guilty Friday, May 25, 2018, to federal criminal charges in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church. As part of an ongoing investigation into physical and emotional abuse at the Word of Faith Fellowship Church. The Associated Press reported in September that authorities were looking into the unemployment dealings of congregants and their businesses. Alex Sanz AP Photo