Brazilian truckers' strike over fuel costs enters fifth day

Thousands of Brazilian truckers angry over fuel price hikes blocked roads on Friday, the fifth day of a strike that led thousands of schools to shutter, long lines to form and several flights to be canceled.
The strike continued despite a deal reached late Thursday between the government and several unions that represent truckers.
The parked long-haul trucks have had a domino effect across Brazil this week as gas stations received sporadic shipments of fuel and supermarkets struggled to keep shelves stocked.
Public schools and universities in several cities called off classes on Friday, and the international airport in the capital of Brasilia announced that nine flights were canceled, including an American Airlines flight from Miami.
Brasilia, which is in the middle of the country, has been particularly hard hit because it gets fuel from trucks coming from Brazilian coasts.
The mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon. The measure would allow the city to buy gas from private gas stations without a bidding process and spend beyond its fiscal budget, according to a statement.
In a national address, President Michel Temer said a "radical faction" of truckers was continuing to strike despite the agreement.
Temer said that security forces would clear the roads with force if need be, but did not provide more details.
"We will not allow hospitals to go without supplies to save lives," Temer said. "We will not allow children to be impacted by the closing of schools."
Under the deal reached late Thursday, truckers would suspend their strike for 15 days to give time to all sides to find a solution. During that period, the government said it would subsidize fuel prices by lowering several taxes. On Wednesday, state oil company Petrobras also announced a 10 percent drop in diesel prices for the next two weeks.
For many truckers, however, those moves did not seem to be enough, and it was not clear if they might eventually agree to the terms.
Luiz Antonio, a trucker who was striking outside of Rio de Janeiro on Friday, said he didn't trust what had been negotiated in Brasilia.
"They made a deal, there was a lot lot of blah blah blah, and then after we clear the roads they won't follow through," he said.
The strike comes as Latin America's largest economy struggles to fully recover from its worst recession in decades. Unemployment has yet to decline, and the Brazilian real has dropped sharply against the U.S. dollar over the last few months.
Gilberto Braga, a finance professor at Ibmec University in Rio de Janeiro, said the spike in prices is being caused by two factors the government can't control: rising global oil prices amid tensions between the United States and Iran, and the devaluation of the real.
The government must either subsidize fuel by lowering taxes or allow truckers to charge more for their routes, costs that would ultimately be passed on to consumers, he said.
"In the short term, there can only be a truce," Braga said. "Any solution will be very costly."
