Amid confusion, EU data privacy law goes into effect

The founder and CEO of "My Nametags" Lars Andersen, originally from Norway, poses for photographs by a sheet label "weeding machine" at his business premises in London, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Starting Friday, May 25, 2018, My Nametags and most other companies that collect or process the personal information of EU residents must comply with the new General Data Protection Regulation, which the EU calls the most sweeping change in data protection rules in a generation. Matt Dunham AP Photo