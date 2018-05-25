APNewsBreak: Tesla in Autopilot sped up before Utah crash

FILE -In this Friday, May 11, 2018, file photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South Jordan, Utah. The driver of a Tesla electric car that hit a Utah fire department vehicle over the weekend says the car's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode was engaged at the time of the crash. Police in the Salt Lake City suburb of South Jordan said Monday, May 14, 2018, the driver also said in an interview that she was looking at her phone before the accident. The 28-year-old woman broke her foot when her car hit a fire truck stopped at a red light while going 60 mph (97 kph). (South Jordan Police Department via AP, File)