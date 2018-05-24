A look at how committee members voted on GOP sales tax bill

A Republican-crafted sales tax bill that's smaller than Gov. John Bel Edwards wants has won the backing of the House Ways and Means Committee. An 11-6 vote Thursday sent the proposal by House GOP leader Lance Harris to the full House for debate.
Here's how committee members voted:
Voting for the bill (11) were Reps. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge; Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice; Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles; Dodie Horton, R-Haughton; Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge; Jay Morris, R-Monroe; Jim Morris, R-Oil City; Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales; John Stefanski, R-Crowley; Julie Stokes, R-Kenner; and Major Thibaut, D-New Roads.
Voting against the bill (6) were Reps. Joe Bouie, D-New Orleans; Jimmy Harris, D-New Orleans; Marcus Hunter, D-Monroe; Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge; Ted James, D-Baton Rouge; Robert Johnson, D-Marksville;
