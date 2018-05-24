Rhode Island lawmakers pass bump stock ban, 'red flag' law

The Rhode Island General Assembly has passed legislation to strengthen its gun laws in the wake of two mass shootings at American high schools this year.
The Senate voted Thursday to ban bump stock devices and implement a "red flag" policy. The House passed identical bills last month.
Bump stocks make semi-automatic rifles mimic fully automatic weapons. The devices were used in a Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people last year.
The red flag bill would allow law enforcement to file for temporary orders in Superior Court to remove guns from people deemed to pose a danger to themselves or others.
The bills were introduced after a shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead. Last week, 10 people were killed in a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.
