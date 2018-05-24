The Latest: Sunoco says it'll appeal pipeline shutdown order

The Latest on a judge's order shutting down Sunoco pipelines in the Philadelphia suburbs (all times local):
4:50 p.m.
Sunoco Pipeline says it plans to appeal a judge's decision that shut down construction of two natural gas liquids pipelines and halted use of another in the Philadelphia suburbs.
The company said Thursday the decision was a departure from the law and due process procedures, adding the entire energy industry should be concerned about the order.
A state Public Utility Commission administrative law judge ruled the company must stop work on the Mariner East 2 pipeline in the suburbs and halt the use of Mariner East 1 to transport liquid fuels in the area.
Sunoco says Mariner East 1 has been shown to be safe.
It plans to continue construction on Mariner East 2 in all areas outside the 3.5-mile (6-kilometer) section that runs through West Whiteland Township.
___
3:30 p.m.
An administrative law judge is shutting down work on a natural gas liquids pipeline that runs through the Philadelphia suburbs, saying Sunoco Pipeline has failed to take reasonable steps to warn people and protect them from danger.
The state Public Utility Commission judge ruled the company must stop work on the Mariner East 2 pipeline and halt the use of Mariner East 1 to transport liquid fuels.
Messages left for the company and its lawyers weren't immediately returned.
The judge says Democratic State Sen. Andy Dinniman, who sought the ruling, showed the company's drilling practices are putting water supplies at risk.
Work is nearly complete on the 350-mile-long Mariner East 2 pipeline to carry propane, butane and ethane from western Pennsylvania to a terminal near Philadelphia.
