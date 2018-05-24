Environmentalists take aim at power plant's discharge permit

FILE - This April, 2006 file photo shows the Four Corners Power Plant in Waterflow, N.M., near the San Juan River in northwestern New Mexico. Federal regulators are being targeted by a coalition of environmental groups who say a coal-fired power plant that provides electricity to Arizona customers has been operating under a water permit that should have been updated more than a decade ago. The groups are concerned that any failure to meet modern pollution control requirements could affect the Navajo Nation and other areas downstream from the Four Corners Power Plant. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo