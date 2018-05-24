Airbnb laws unlikely to pass this legislative session

Vermont legislators say a proposed law that would require people renting out their homes to register with the state won't be passed during this session.
Democratic Sen. Michael Sirotkin tells Vermont Public Radio the bill was "very close" to passage during the regular session but that it's "unlikely" that it will be considered.
The proposed bill would create a statewide registry that includes information about industry standards and taxes. Properties would also have to meet the same health and safety standards that motels and inns are follow.
Vermont Inn and Bed & Breakfast Association president Tim Piper says the issue "isn't going away." Piper says the regulations are needed to ensure safety.
Airbnb has said it will support the regulations.
Legislators will likely discuss the issue again next year.
