China's Tencent: Tech world must tackle privacy concerns

Seng Yee Lau , senior executive vice president of Tencent, China's biggest tech company, answers the Associated Press, in the Royal Monceau Hotel, in Paris, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Seng Yee Lau told The Associated Press that the industry needs to pay more attention to the risks posed by advancing technologies and the explosion in personal data circulating online. Thibault Camus AP Photo