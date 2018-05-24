Disputed Keystone Pipeline project focus of court hearing

FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, clearing the way for the $8 billion project in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday, May 24, 2018, to defend the approval of TransCanada’s disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project. Evan Vucci, file AP Photo