A toppled crane that was being used in the construction of the Sky Train guideway system lies it's side at Sky Harbor International Airport Monday, May 21, 2018, in Phoenix. The Phoenix fire department said one person is unaccounted for and their condition is unknown at this time due to the crane being on its side.
A toppled crane that was being used in the construction of the Sky Train guideway system lies it's side at Sky Harbor International Airport Monday, May 21, 2018, in Phoenix. The Phoenix fire department said one person is unaccounted for and their condition is unknown at this time due to the crane being on its side. Matt York AP Photo
A toppled crane that was being used in the construction of the Sky Train guideway system lies it's side at Sky Harbor International Airport Monday, May 21, 2018, in Phoenix. The Phoenix fire department said one person is unaccounted for and their condition is unknown at this time due to the crane being on its side. Matt York AP Photo

Business

Crews remove 50 tons of dirt in search for worker's body

The Associated Press

May 23, 2018 08:13 PM

PHOENIX

Crews have removed more than 50 tons of dirt from the site of a collapsed drilling rig in Phoenix as they try to locate a missing construction worker who is feared dead.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the drill-rig operator was on the rig when it fell on its side Monday morning during construction for the Sky Train guideway system at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The worker's name hasn't been released.

Crews had to safely move the rig with two large cranes Tuesday before starting to remove dirt from a 30-foot hole at the accident site before nightfall.

Vacuum trucks resumed that work Wednesday with authorities saying progress is slow because the ground around the hole is unstable.

Crews also are using backhoes to widen the search area.

  Comments  