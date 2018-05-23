New York City to consider ban on plastic straws

FILE - In this March 8, 2013 file photo, two employees of Frames Bowling Lounge in New York pose with beverages in glasses, with plastic drinking straws. Citing the growing problem of plastic pollution, New York City Council Member Rafael Espinal introduced a bill on Wednesday, May, 23, 2018, that would ban the use of plastic straws and stirrers in New York City bars, restaurants and coffee shops. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo