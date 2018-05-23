Editorials from around New York

Recent editorials of statewide and national interest from New York's newspapers:
The Plattsburgh Press-Republican on practicing safety with teen drivers
May 23
The most dangerous time in a teenager's life is his or her first 12 months with a driver's license.
The National Safety Council makes that point, supported by some pretty scary statistics from both the council and Centers for Disease Control:
— Inexperienced teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in an accident than an adult.
In 2015, says the CDC, 2,333 teens ages 16 through 19 were killed and 235,845 treated in emergency departments for injuries from car wrecks — that means that six teens in that age category died every day from car crash injuries.
— Boys age 16 through 19, whether driver or passenger, are twice as likely to die in a crash than girls.
— Half of all teens will be involved in a car crash before graduating from high school.
— Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teen drivers and their passengers in the United States.
Why? Inexperience.
Teen drivers often fail to scan the road to see what's going on around them. They have a tendency to drive too fast for conditions. And they tend to be distracted by someone or something either in or outside the car.
Those are the three main causes the Safety Council lists for those accidents that end in death of either the teen behind the wheel, his or her passengers, or all of them.
Teens may not recognize the risk — after all, by virtue of their age, they tend to think "it will never happen to me."
But the numbers show it's real.
The danger of a crash risk, the CDC says, "is particularly high during the first months of licensure. The fatal crash rate per-mile-driven is nearly twice as high for 16- and 17-year-olds than for 18- and 19-year-olds."
Parents can lessen the danger, the Professional Insurance Agents of New York State says.
"New drivers may not like restrictions, but these safety precautions could save their lives," the organization said in a press release, sharing these tips:
— Enroll your child in driver's education to improve their knowledge and preparation for real-life driving situations. Many car insurance companies offer discounts for completion of driver education courses.
— Supervise the first few months of driving after the license has been issued. Ride along with your teen until you feel comfortable that he or she can handle challenging conditions such as traffic congestion, bad weather and other dangerous drivers.
— Limit the number of passengers. State Law allows a new driver to have only one passenger under age 21. But even a single passenger can be a distraction, especially if another teen.
— Model safe driving practices by following speed limits, avoiding distractions and staying calm when traffic or another driver becomes frustrating.
— Forbid teen drivers from having cellphones in the car, as they are a major cause of auto accidents involving young people.
That last tip can be the most important. The lure of such devices is strong, the wisdom of teens is immature, and a second's glance at a cellphone can kill.
Online: https://bit.ly/2s7ee6m
The Syracuse Post-Standard on sports betting legislation
May 20
The New York state Legislature needs to pass sports betting legislation this session, or risk getting left on the sidelines as other states carve up $150 billion that currently is bet illegally.
In a case brought by the state of New Jersey, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struck down a 1992 federal law that banned betting on sports in 46 states. Unless Congress sets national rules for sports betting, it's every state for itself.
Why did New York get caught flat-footed?
You'd think the New York State Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo would already have worked out betting legislation ahead of the Supreme Court decision. They had plenty of time to prepare. The court agreed to hear New Jersey's appeal in June 2017, and after oral arguments in early December, the outcome of the case was not really in doubt.
The 2013 law that legalized casino gambling in the state did anticipate legal sports betting in New York. The law sorely needs updating. (Among other things, it prohibits betting on any sports contests held within the state - which makes no sense.) State Sen. John Bonacic, R-Orange County, held a hearing on draft legislation in January and introduced a bill in March. It is in committee.
There is no companion bill in the Assembly, and Speaker Carl Heastie is in no rush to consider one. "Gambling is something that for members of the Assembly we don't take lightly," he said. "Anything that expands it, we want to take a really hard look at it."
Cuomo isn't in a hurry, either. "We'll do an economic analysis and a legal analysis, but nothing's going to happen this year because there's literally just a number of days left in the legislative session and this would be a very big issue to tackle," the governor told reporters Monday. The New York State Gaming Commission, which would regulate sports betting, says only that the Supreme Court decision "remains under review."
While New York reviews, lawmakers in neighboring New Jersey could vote as early as June 7 on a sports betting bill. As soon as Gov. Phil Murphy signs it, casinos and racetracks are ready to start taking bets. New York bettors living close enough to New Jersey, or willing to travel there, may be lost to New York casinos and racetracks forever.
New York's four Upstate casinos also could lose out, if Native American gambling operations bolt into sports betting before the state works out its regulations. You can bet they will. The Oneida Indian Nation, which operates Turning Stone Casino and two other gambling venues in Madison County, said it was preparing to offer sports betting "in the near future."
It is not lost on us that the four professional sports leagues (NBA, NFL, NHL and Major League Baseball) are headquartered in New York City. That puts added pressure on the state to get its sports betting regulations right.
The pressure also is on the leagues and the NCAA to safeguard the integrity of their games. As the NCAA reaffirms it will not pay college athletes, the temptation for players to earn some extra cash by shaving points or passing along injury information becomes even greater.
The governor and the Legislature have been known to act fast when it was in their interest to do so. Legal sports betting is happening, whether New Yorkers like it or not. It behooves the state to get in on the action by figuring it out before the legislative session ends June 20.
Online: https://bit.ly/2x8ou3R
The New York Daily News on the NFL limiting players' kneeling
May 23
The National Football League, bowing to a fan base cynically riled up by a culture war commander in chief who branded peaceful protesters "sons of bitches," will require its players to stand for the National Anthem if they're on the field when the song is sung.
As a purely legal matter, it's well within the league's right as a private employer to set clear codes of conduct for workers while they're on the clock.
As an expression of American values, it reeks.
What's next, an edict demanding unbroken eye contact with the flag, and for all of Francis Scott Key's words to be sung in perfect key?
We say this having never been big fans of the specific form of civil disobedience made famous by former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, which aimed to make a meaningful statement about police shootings of unarmed black civilians by seemingly targeting a core national symbol. It was just too wide open to misinterpretation.
But the protest was silent and solemn, not in the least bit disruptive: exactly how the establishment demands statements of political principle be reformulated when they dare to be unruly.
It is impossible to separate the virulent backlash from the politics of race. A white Christian pacifist who prayed during the anthem to protest a war would never in this day and age be scorned as these athletes have been.
Yes, Kaepernick and his fellow kneelers are all on company time when they refuse to stand at full attention. But that cuts both ways: Very few private employees in any industry are forced to make ritual displays of patriotism for all the world to see, then chastised — or blackballed — if they don't comply.
Students, on and off the field, can't be made to stand at public schools. So why should we revoke the right for adults?
In a clumsy attempt to split the baby, the new policy leaves it up to teams to decide whether to pay any fines for kneelers themselves, or pass it through to players. And gives conscientious objectors — be they believers in Black Lives Matter, or pacifists, or citizens of foreign countries, or whatever — an out. They can stay in the locker room.
Translation: Your statement of principle doesn't bother us as long as it's invisible. It's no choice at all.
Online: https://nydn.us/2s9gc6h
Newsday on prosecuting people for using marijuana
May 21
Under New York State law, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana in a public place is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by 3 months in jail. Public opinion in New York, though, is increasingly leaning toward legalizing possession, as well as the sale of marijuana for recreational use.
The trend appears inevitable, but if we don't want the time in transition to be utterly chaotic, jurisdictions should come to a common understanding on how to enforce the existing laws while the debate about changing them takes place.
New York's legalization of medical marijuana in 2014 went off without a hitch. A recent Quinnipiac poll found New Yorkers support legalization by a margin of nearly two to one. And many politicians in New York are riding along with the tide toward acceptance, arguing for full legalization soon, and decriminalization now. There is another compelling reason to act quickly on the state law while also exercising discretion on current enforcement. An analysis of crime statistics shows a tremendous racial disparity in the prosecution and sentencing for minor marijuana charges while usage rates in the overall population show no difference.
On Long Island, the rate of arrests of minorities for possession of marijuana is quadruple that of whites. The cars of minority drivers are more often stopped and searched by police than those of white people. Since their cars are more often searched, illegal drugs are more often found. In New York City, the rates are similarly skewed, even though they are generated more by searches of people on foot.
The State Legislature wraps up business in Albany next month, so it's unlikely there will be a change this year despite the growing pressure. And it's better governance policy that the issue gets debated during the campaigns for statewide office, as well as State Senate and Assembly, that will be decided in November.
Last week, the district attorneys of Manhattan and Brooklyn announced that they would no longer prosecute possession and smoking violations. Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio instructed police to stop making arrests for smoking marijuana in public, telling them to instead issue summonses.
But the other three boroughs have not yet said they will follow Manhattan and Brooklyn on prosecutions. And the police commissioners of Nassau and Suffolk counties say they plan to keep arresting low-level marijuana offenders as long as the law remains unchanged.
Such uneven enforcement creates the potential for a person traveling across the metropolitan area to repeatedly cross in and out of areas where possessing a couple of joints is alternately criminal and acceptable. That makes a mockery of our laws and law enforcement.
The illegal sale of marijuana has to be prosecuted. So does driving under the influence of the drug, which should be treated the same as alcohol or other drugs. But arresting and prosecuting people for possession, an act which is expected to be legal soon, would serve little purpose even if we could enforce the laws without discriminatory results.
Online: https://nwsdy.li/2s3FFyy
The Albany Times Union on the Environmental Protection Agency's report on PFOAs
May 22
The Environmental Protection Agency is suppressing a report on chemical contamination of drinking water.
It weakens the public's trust and limits the ability of people to protect themselves.
Most people, it's safe to say, would want to know if their drinking water contains substances that can make them sick. So why would the Trump administration hide new evidence of the dangers of water polluted by industrial chemicals?
Apparently it's the fear of what a White House official described as a "potential public relations nightmare" that prompted officials in the EPA, under embattled Administrator Scott Pruitt, to suppress a draft report that calls for stricter limits on certain toxic chemicals. The compounds include PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid, the substance that contaminated drinking water in the village of Hoosick Falls, among other communities.
Details about the draft report and the efforts to hold back its release are documented in government emails obtained by the not-for-profit Union of Concerned Scientists.
If the Trump administration wants to see a real environmental public relations nightmare, it might check what happened over the past three years in Rensselaer County, where state and local officials came under fire for dragging their feet on a public health crisis.
Largely through the diligent research of a Hoosick Falls resident, Michael Hickey, harmful levels of PFOA were discovered in the drinking water of the village of 3,500 in late 2014. The substance is used in such things as non-stick and stain-resistant coatings as well as firefighting foam.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration, particularly the Health Department, was slow to acknowledge the contamination. The governor cautioned residents not to "talk themselves into a panic," adding that overstating the threat could ruin property values. The Obama administration's EPA also drew criticism for an initially slow response.
But the current situation is even more egregious. The draft EPA report is said to urge far stricter drinking water standards — as much as 80 percent below the current benchmark. New York's U.S. senators, Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called for release of the squelched report.
The EPA, however, still seems bent on limiting what the public can learn about the risks associated with industrial chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. At a summit on these substances held Tuesday at the EPA's headquarters in Washington, D.C., the agency denied access to reporters from The Associated Press and CNN. Only after protests were they given access to a later portion of the event.
The EPA — along with the military, which is concerned about the liability it could face as a result of contamination in communities around bases across the country — must release the report and allow for an informed discussion on whether lower exposure limits are warranted. People have a right to know the risks and what they need to do to protect themselves. And they have a right to expect their government to put public health ahead of its own public relations concerns.
Online: https://bit.ly/2J71Uxg
