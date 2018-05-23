BE MINE: Maker of candy hearts, Necco Wafers sold at auction

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored "Sweethearts" candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. Four bidders are vying to buy the bankrupt manufacturer of Necco Wafers, Sweethearts and other iconic candies. A bankruptcy auction is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo