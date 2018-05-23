Lucrative baby eel fishery shut down over illegal sales

FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, baby eels swim in a plastic bag after being caught near Brewer, Maine. The Maine Department of Marine Resources said it is shutting down the fishery on Thursday, May 24, 2018, two weeks ahead of schedule, due to concerns about illegal sales. The elver fishery is tightly regulated to deter poaching because of the high value of the baby fish. They are selling for nearly $2,400 per pound at the docks. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo