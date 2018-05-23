Lawmaker wants states to reject sports bet 'integrity fee'

FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A top New Jersey lawmaker, Democratic state Senate President Steve Sweeney, urged all 50 states on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, to reject "integrity fee" payments to professional sports leagues in any sports betting legislation, calling it "extortion" for leagues to demand money for hosting honest games. John Locher, File AP Photo