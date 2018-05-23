GOP South Carolina gov hopefuls debate nukes, streamlining

Republicans vying to become South Carolina's next governor have given voters their first real-time opportunity to compare their positions on issues ranging from a multi-billion dollar nuclear plant debacle to abortion, streamlining government and keeping schools safe.
Gov. Henry McMaster and his four Republicans challengers met on stage for the first time Wednesday ahead of the June 12 primary, less than three weeks away. Other contenders have debated previously, but the gathering at Clemson University was McMaster's first time joining them.
The three Democrats in the governor's race face off at Clemson Thursday night. Both parties have another set of back-to-back debates at the University of South Carolina on June 4 and 5.
