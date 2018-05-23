Bill rolling back Dodd-Frank regulations goes to Trump

FILE - This March 6, 2018, file photo shows the Capitol in Washington. Several Democrats facing tough re-elections this fall are joining solid Republican backing of an effort to alter some key aspects of the Dodd-Frank law. Congress moved Tuesday, May 22, to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks, installed to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis that brought millions of lost jobs and foreclosed homes. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo