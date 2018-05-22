Madigan seeks probe of sexual-harassment retaliation claim

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, appears at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Madigan has asked for an outside review of whether he or his staff retaliated against a lawmaker for speaking out on sexual harassment. Madigan released a letter Tuesday May 22, 2018 to Legislative Inspector General Julie Porter. It seeks a probe into claims by Chicago Democratic Rep. Kelly Cassidy that the interference of Madigan allies forced her resignation from a part-time job with the Cook County Sheriff's Department. The State Journal-Register via AP, File Justin L. Fowler