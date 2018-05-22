Nevada sheriff apologizes for leaving gun in casino restroom

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, Nye County, Nev., Sheriff Sharon Wehrly talks to the media during a new conference in Pahrump, Nev. Wehrly has publicly apologized for leaving her handgun unattended in a casino restroom last week, and seeking what she called forgiveness from voters just three weeks ahead of her re-election bid. Wehrly said by telephone, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, that she acknowledged and documented the lunchtime May 15 incident at the Saddle West hotel-casino. Chris Carlson, File AP Photo