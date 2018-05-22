Judge orders law firm of Stormy Daniels' lawyer to pay $10M

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump, leaves federal court in New York after a hearing for Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney. A federal judge has ordered a firm linked to Avenatti to pay $10 million to a lawyer who claimed he was owed millions and that the firm misstated its profits. The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday, May 22, 2018 that the judgment comes after Jason Frank, who used to work at Eagan Avenatti, alleged the law firm failed to pay the $4.85 million settlement he had reached last year. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo