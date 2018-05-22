Lawmakers propose limits on University of California power

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva-D-Fullerton, center, discusses her proposed state constitutional amendment that would curb the University of California's autonomy during a news conference, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The amendment would limit salaries and shorten terms for regents from 12 years to four and strip the president's voting power on the Board of Regents. The proposal requires a two-thirds vote of the Legislature and voter approval. Quirk-Silva was accompanied by Republican Assembly members Dante Acosta, of Santa Clarita, left, and Catharine Baker of Dublin, right. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo