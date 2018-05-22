Recent editorials published in Indiana newspapers

The (Munster) Times. May 18, 2018
Give Griffith clear path away from scandal-ridden township
Get out of the way.
It's the most direct guidance we have for any government leader or entity bent on further stalling Griffith's efforts to secede from Calumet Township.
The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled against efforts by Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson to stymie the town's secession efforts.
The town continues to pay $2 million or more per year to the township for a paltry $15,000 in actual services returned to its residents.
Unscrupulous decisions by township leaders continue to undermine the public trust.
And an Indiana law, on the books since 2012, allows any municipality to secede from a township with a poor-relief tax rate more than 12 times the state average.
Calumet Township's rate is 17.9 times over the limit on the conservative side and 29.7 times over the limit from the town's estimate.
It's time for Robinson to drop any further appeals to the Indiana Supreme Court and let Griffith go.
Griffith Town Council members announced this week they plan to seek a referendum vote this summer to secede.
That referendum requires approval from the Lake County elections board.
The board should approve it unanimously and allow a legitimate state law to run its course.
Griffith residents have watched their taxpayer contributions to the township evaporate under past unscrupulous elected trustees, including Mary Elgin, who faces sentencing next week after pleading guilty to shaking down government employees for campaign contributions, and Dozier Allen, who was convicted of pilfering federal grant money for an office overseeing emergency poor relief.
In 2016, Robinson took a tropical junket, along with her chief deputy, to Aruba on the backs of her taxpayers, who happen to be some of the most impoverished in the state.
Feelings of disgust should abound in residents throughout the township, which includes Gary and Griffith.
Griffith has a clear legislative path to exiting this mess.
All possible involved parties should work to clear that path — or get out of the way.
____
The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin. May 18, 2018
Act now to make local roads safe this spring
It's amazing how quickly vegetation grows in the spring.
One day, your yard is freshly mowed, and the next it's a meadow of dandelions.
Bushes and shrubs shoot green sprouts in all directions.
Weeds overgrow ditches and gardens seemingly in the blink of an eye, and trees go from budding to full foliage in a mere matter of weeks.
Yes, it can be a constant battle to keep your properly neatly trimmed as May and June meander toward summer.
But it's not just about your yard looking neat. When bushes, weeds, trees and other vegetation encroach on roadways, lives can be at stake.
An article Saturday in The Herald Bulletin detailed concerns about intersections across the Madison County area where motorists' vision is obstructed by greenery.
On April 13, a motorcyclist suffered severe leg trauma in an accident near the intersection of Madison County Road 600 South and Gray Squirrel Road in Pendleton. For motorists turning left onto the county road, trees can hide oncoming traffic.
If you drive around Madison County at all, you can name intersections and stretches of road where your vision is obscured. To cross the intersection, you have to ease your vehicle dangerously close to where a car might suddenly appear, all the while craning your neck for a glimpse of what perils might suddenly appear to the left and right.
The next time you cross over such an intersection, don't just breathe a sigh of relief. Make a note of the location and, after you've reached your destination, place a phone call to report the problem to authorities.
If the overgrown vegetation is in the public right of way, road crews can clear it out. If the green menace lies on private property, officials can issue a citation for the owner to take action.
And, if you're a property owner, take responsibility for your shrubs and trees. Trim them back to provide a clear line of sight for passing traffic and for any who use your driveway.
As the landscape turns a lush green, spring is a beautiful time of year. But let's not let the green beast grow out of control.
Take action
Report a visibility problem on Madison County area roads by calling one of these agencies (unless otherwise noted,all are in the 765 area code):
Anderson: 648-6445
Elwood: 552-2711
Alexandria: 724-3354
Chesterfield: 378-3331
Edgewood: 649-5534
Pendleton: 778-7776
Lapel: 534-3158
Markleville: 533-2354
Summitville: 536-2802
Ingalls: 485-4321
Madison County Highway Department: 646-9240
Indiana Department of Transportation, Greenfield District: 317-462-7751
____
Kokomo Tribune. May 18, 2018
Keep it safe near water
With the arrival of warmer weather — the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s — and the opening of Kokomo Beach this Saturday, more and more of us will be heading to the water for summertime fun. The American Red Cross has some tips to keep you safe.
First of all, learn to swim. There are lots of swimming courses available. To find one nearby, contact the Red Cross at 317-684-1441.
Even if you know how to swim, never swim alone and avoid swimming in areas without a lifeguard.
Watch children around water, no matter how skilled they might be and no matter how shallow the water. Try to keep younger children within an arm's length.
Equip children or inexperienced swimmers with U.S. Coast Guard-approved flotation devices, but never rely on those as a substitute for parental supervision. Such devices can suddenly shift position, lose air or slip away, leaving the child floundering in the water.
When swimming at a lake or reservoir, select an area that has good water quality and safe natural conditions. Murky water, hidden underwater objects, unexpected drop-offs and aquatic plant life are hazards.
Read and obey all rules and posted signs.
The Red Cross also urges parents to set water safety rules based on swimming ability. For example, inexperienced swimmers should stay in water less than chest deep.
It suggests paying attention to local weather conditions and forecasts, and it urges everyone to stop swimming at the first indication of bad weather.
Unless the area is clearly marked for diving, the Red Cross urges swimmers always to enter the water feet first.
Never mix alcohol with swimming, diving or boating. Alcohol impairs your judgment, balance and coordination, affects your swimming and diving skills, and reduces your body's ability to stay warm.
It's a good idea to stay away from drinks containing alcohol or caffeine. They can make you feel good briefly, but they end up making the heat's effects on your body worse.
The water can be a great place to cool off on a hot day, but tragedy can strike in an instant. Let's all be careful out there.
____
The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette. May 18, 2018
Kicking it around
Beasley brings soccer alternative to his hometown
Damarcus Beasley is one of a long list of former Fort Wayne athletes who have given back to our community after hitting the big time.
Beasley prepared for a successful professional career in soccer by playing for South Side High School and the Fort Wayne United Soccer Club. He now plays for the Houston Dynamo. But over the past 19 years, Beasley has also played for the Chicago Fire and for clubs in the Netherlands, England, Scotland, Germany and Mexico. As a member of the U.S. Men's National Team, he became the only American ever to play in four World Cups. Beasley also operates a soccer school with camps in Fort Wayne and seven other cities in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.
Now Beasley is partnering with the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department and the Indiana Soccer Association to turn a set of underused tennis courts in Packard Park into a site for playing futsal - a soccer-like game that's usually played on smaller, hard surfaces.
"When I first left back in 1999," Beasley told The Journal Gazette's Greg Jones, "I said I always wanted to do something back home." He said he and his camp collaborator Bobby Poursanidis hope developing the futsal courts will "help people love the game as much as we do. I just want to see the kids get out and enjoy themselves."
The futsal project also got a boost from the Homestead boys soccer team, which worked to raise $10,000 through a GoFundMe page administered by the soccer association's executive director, Dave Guthrie.
Homestead coach Mike Houser said the idea for the fundraising campaign came from Rocco Zirille, a sophomore soccer player whose father, Tony, is on the state association's board. Every year, Houser said, the team chooses to work on a community-oriented project.
Previously, players have helped at the Homestead environmental center, volunteered at Wellspring summer camps and helped at Turnstone goal ball events. But the futsal fundraising effort is the biggest project the team has undertaken, Houser said.
According to the soccer association, futsal "is played with fewer players (five players per team) and is more fast-paced, placing an emphasis on improvisation, creativity and technique." The small courts are often better suited for urban areas than full soccer fields. Futsal provides access to a "beautiful game to a significant number of players who otherwise would not have access," Guthrie said in a news release.
Fort Wayne will be only the second city in the state to refurbish tennis courts for futsal, Houser said. There are two sites in Indianapolis, Houser said. Soccer and futsal organizers are hoping Fort Wayne's example will encourage other cities to develop similar sites.
The new courts will open next month, and parks officials are already planning summer futsal clinics. "The partnership with Fort Wayne's Parks Department," Guthrie said, "is a true joy."
And thanks to Beasley, for giving back.
Comments