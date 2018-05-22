Facelift of Seattle's Space Needle nears completion

In this photo taken May 20, 2018, a floor scaffolding remains below the upper portion of the Space Needle as it stands above the grounds of the Seattle Center in Seattle. The 56 year-old Space Needle is set to unveil a $100 million renovation next month against the backdrop of a booming tourism industry. Seattle's Wright family, which built and owns the Space Needle, is installing floor-to-ceiling glass in the observation deck and remodeling the restaurant in the first phase of the renovation. Elaine Thompson AP Photo