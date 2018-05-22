In Salah's Nile delta village, the Egyptian is a super hero

In this May 2, 2018 photo, boys play football at the sports and youth center in Mohamed Salah's hometown Nile delta village of Nagrig, Egypt. Residents boast of how the Liverpool winger has poured millions of pounds into the village, with the beneficiaries’ list including a school, a mosque, a youth center and a dialysis machine at a nearby hospital. His success as a footballer in Europe’s most attractive league has inspired many parents in Nagrig to send their children to soccer academies in the hope that maybe one day they can emulate his success. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo