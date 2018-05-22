'Massive' job hiring going on at Macy's on Tuesday

How's that saying go: "When one door closes, another opens?"
On the one hand, in January Macy's announced it was closing 11 stores this year — including the downtown Miami branch.
But on Tuesday, Macy's also announced "a massive hiring campaign across the country" that is being held today to find new sales service employees, according to NBC6.
Job-seekers are advised to apply now via the company's Macy's Jobs website. Interviews began at 11 a.m. and will run through 7 p.m. Tuesday at Macy's stores.
The company didn't define "massive" but 114 jobs are currently listed for a 50-mile radius of Macy's stores in Miami-Dade and Broward — which includes locations at Dadeland, The Falls, Aventura, Westland, Galleria and Pembroke Lakes shopping malls.
Full- and part-time jobs include counter managers in the cosmetics departments, asset protection, fitting room consultants and jewelry sales.
