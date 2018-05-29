Web cam models come to South Beach as industry booms

Cam Con, an event for the growing web cam industry, celebrates its fifth anniversary in South Beach.
Charles Trainor Jr
Archive video from 2015: As the craft beer scene continues to grow in South Florida, the Miami Herald visits a new spot in Doral set to open in 2015. Food Editor, Evan Benn, sits down with the co-owners of Biscayne Brewing Company.

The Mars Helicopter is a technology demonstration that will travel to the Red Planet with the Mars 2020 rover. It will attempt controlled flight in Mars' thin atmosphere, which may enable more ambitious missions in the future.

For the first time in nearly 80 years, Miami's Fine Art Lamps is no longer a family business. But the new owners are related by all but blood.