Iowa GOP accepts campaign fund of disgraced ex-Senate leader

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2017 file photo, Iowa Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Dix's abrupt downfall quickly turned into a cash windfall for the Republican Party of Iowa. The party's central committee accepted a $522,000 contribution from Dix's campaign on March 26, 2018, two weeks after the Shell Rock farmer quit the Legislature in disgrace, according to campaign finance disclosures filed this week. Dix resigned hours after the Iowa Starting Line, a Democratic-leaning news site, published video of the married lawmaker and father kissing a female lobbyist in a Des Moines tavern. The Des Moines Register via AP, File Brian Powers