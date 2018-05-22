Recent Kansas editorials

Lawrence Journal-World, May 21
Sensible changes in election rules
One of the achievements of this year's legislative session was a bill establishing sensible requirements for candidates for state offices such as governor and attorney general.
On Friday, Gov. Jeff Colyer signed House Bill 2539, which will require candidates for governor in future elections to be at least 25 years old. Kansas was one of only two states that did not have a minimum age to run for governor. Vermont is now the only state with no minimum age. The minimum age requirement also applies to the office of lieutenant governor.
The bill also will require candidates for statewide offices — including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer and commissioner of insurance — to be residents of the state.
Multiple teenagers and out-of-state residents have announced intentions to run for governor and other offices in the 2018 elections. The bill will not affect those candidates because it does not take effect until next year.
The bill also states that every candidate for the office of attorney general must be licensed to practice law within the state of Kansas.
The bill also makes changes to how elections are conducted. For example, it prohibits counties from purchasing or leasing electronic voting machines that do not also provide paper records of voters' ballots at the time the ballots are cast. And the bill makes changes to loosen requirements for advance ballots so that people with physical disabilities who cannot sign their name can still cast ballots.
And the bill requires random audits of each election, while extending the time counties have to conduct final canvasses of an election to any business day within 13 days after the election.
The lack of even minimal requirements to file as a candidate for the state's top offices threatened to make a mockery of the gubernatorial and other state elections. The changes included in House Bill 2539 fix those issues and implement much needed, common-sense reforms.
The Wichita Eagle, May 15
Kris Kobach has it wrong on education
Kris Kobach thinks fewer dollars should be spent on public education in Kansas. What's more, he thinks some of that smaller amount should sometimes be spent at private schools.
That's not the way it should work. But if he's elected governor, it may be.
Kobach, secretary of state and a gubernatorial candidate, spoke about a school-grading plan last week to the Pachyderm Club, a Wichita Republican group. If elected, he said he'd implement a plan where public schools would be graded based on standardized test scores. Employees at a school that raises its grade by a letter year-to-year would receive raises or bonuses.
Students at schools receiving an F would get a voucher and funding to go "wherever they want to go," Kobach said, including private schools, religious schools or home schooling.
It's giving up on public education and the children it serves.
On the surface, the argument seems stacked against public education. "School choice" is a pleasant term, implying any child should be able to attend any school. Meanwhile, the argument against school choice is better funding for public education — which many regard as "more, more, more" money for schools.
There are other problems with school vouchers besides public money to private schools. Special-needs students don't have as many options. There's little school choice in many parts of rural Kansas. Private schools won't accept all children, instead picking and choosing.
Essentially, a grading system where the lowest-performing schools are left to suffer begins the death of public education. That may be fine for Kobach, but shouldn't be for those with a stake in Kansas kids.
Kobach also said a "competitive fire" would motivate schools, knowing a poor grade would cause them to lose students. Again, that's the wrong emphasis to place on public education.
Absolutely, public schools should be accountable to students, parents and taxpayers. But not through standardized testing and a too-broad grading system that punishes, among many, the standout teacher in a struggling school.
Public schools deserve consistency from lawmakers and the public. We put our trust in school leaders, then elect school boards to oversee their work. After that, what schools need from us are community support and proper, equitable funding — not a dismantling of K-12 public education in Kansas.
The Topeka Capital-Journal, May 19
State's aid to Cargill cause for concern
Last week, Kansas taxpayers learned about a questionable economic development deal that rewards Cargill with $1.6 million in funding for essentially reducing its workforce and then bringing it back to existing levels over a 24-month period. The state's interim Commerce Secretary Bob North defended the deal, saying, "The purpose for the PEAK retention package was to keep the headquarters in Wichita rather than lose the project to another state."
Let us first state we are glad Cargill is retaining its operations in Wichita. It is a valued employer important to the Kansas economy and have invested considerable resources in local community initiatives across the state, most notably the Kansas Food Bank.
Our concerns rest with the structure of the deal and the reliance of companies on economic development initiatives funded by taxpayers at the local and state level.
As was reported, the agency's consultant advised: "The state would need to delay payment for the creation of 100 jobs to allow Cargill to drop from 800 to 700 employees over the course of two years and sidestep restrictions for how funds can be doled out from the Promoting Employment Across Kansas program."
It is playing a shell game.
Upon learning of the deal's details, Senate commerce committee members Sen. Molly Baumgarder, R-Louisburg, Sen. Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, and Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, rightly criticized its components. Unfortunately, they weren't given the opportunity to do so as part of the legislative process. It isn't that they should have the authority to approve every deal. That's certainly part of the responsibility vested in the Department of Commerce. But this deal was written in a way that deceives the intent of economic development and job growth and makes further scrutiny of the process an immediate need.
We want the state to have the financial resources and financing tools to assist in the recruitment, expansion and retention of companies, but this manipulation isn't how it should be done.
Baumgardner was right to call for an audit. Taxpayers should demand a review of the Department of Commerce's economic development programs. How are resources being awarded? How successful have these investments been? Did they result in the promised jobs and growth outcomes? Have other companies been granted similar deals?
Greater transparency and accountability is needed. It's an issue Gov. Jeff Colyer shouldn't wait to address. Now is the time.
We recognize there aren't easy answers. Corporations have succeeded in incorporating economic development dollars into their business plans and communities are threatened with the loss of these companies if they don't produce the desired financing districts, cash, tax exemptions,bonds, and rebates.
Holland called it "corporate crack." Cargill certainly isn't the only user, and Kansas isn't the only victim. Cities and states across the country are seemingly forced to grant millions of dollars in incentives requests out of fear businesses will go somewhere else that's offering those resources, taking jobs with them.
As a result, millions of dollars are awarded to help with corporate expansions while small- and mid-sized businesses are left to grow their operations with nothing but their own innovation and, hopefully, a banker or investor who believes in their business plan.
No one wants to see Kansas do anything but grow and prosper. But it's time to examine whether our current ideas around economic development are truly producing the desired outcomes. The first step is an audit of the Department of Commerce and the incentives it has awarded. From there we can assess what has worked and, more likely, what hasn't.
The Kansas City Star, May 17
The Kansas chemist and the shooting suspect highlight what's wrong with immigration policy
This is the undocumented immigrant our nation should welcome: the Lawrence chemist whom immigration officials attempted to deport this year, much to the dismay of his family, neighbors and even strangers who came to know the story of Syed Jamal.
This immigrant's presence should be questioned: a man who was deported multiple times and who kept reentering the country. He now stands accused of randomly shooting two people in Kansas City's Northland, and he has emerged as the possible culprit in the shooting death of tattoo artist Russell Fisk.
Understanding the difference is key to improving immigration policy and enforcement of immigration laws. But our current immigration debate is muddied by offensive words such as those used by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, when he spoke of some undocumented immigrants saying, "these aren't people, they are animals."
Arnoldo Pompa-Rascon, charged with the shootings last Friday, is most certainly a person. He also may be mentally ill, telling police that voices told him to shoot people. He expressed a belief that the gun, which he admitted stealing, could magically know the difference between good and bad people.
Juxtaposed, the immigration histories of Jamal and Pompa-Rascon illustrate one of the major problems with current immigration policies. Priorities are wrongheaded.
Ratcheting up the numbers of immigrants being deported is now the goal. That's how people like Jamal are ensnared. The previous administration's order to optimize immigration officials' effectiveness with a tighter focus on undocumented immigrants who are a danger to society has been cast aside.
A fair question to ask concerns the money spent on jailing Jamal for two months, flying him partway to Hawaii en route to his native Bangladesh and then back to Kansas City. What if those funds had instead been spent focusing on immigrants such as Pompa-Rascon? There are fewer like him.
Some context: Our five-county area was home to 135,000 foreign-born people in 2015, according to the Migration Policy Institute. That's 7 percent of the population. More than 70 percent are naturalized U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents or legally present by other visa status. And among those who are not, a far smaller share have violent criminal histories, for which they'd serve time and then face deportation. Those offenders ought to be the priority.
The president used rather pedestrian language, but he wasn't completely wrong this week to assert that the nation has some of "the dumbest laws on immigration in the world."
Problem is, he's the architect of the present policies.
