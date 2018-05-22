Facebook chief to face EU questions over user data scandal

FILE- In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tech moguls Bill Gates and Zuckerberg are teaming up to help develop new technologies for kids with trouble learning, which will include dabbling into child brain science. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative said Tuesday, May 8, 2018, they will begin exploring a number of education research and potential pilot projects together. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo