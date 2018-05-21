The Latest: Firm defends role in Harrisburg incinerator deal

The Latest on a lawsuit over the Harrisburg incinerator project (all times local):
4:40 p.m.
A Pennsylvania law firm is defending its role in a trash incinerator project that nearly bankrupted Harrisburg.
Eckert Seamans Cherin and Mellot chief executive Timothy Hudak predicted in a release Monday his firm "will be fully vindicated" in a lawsuit filed by the city and state over the incinerator project.
Hudak says the retrofit and refinancing required approval of elected and appointed members of city and county government.
He says the firm has no responsibility for the financial problems that drove the city into state receivership.
The complaint filed in Commonwealth Court alleges fraud and malpractice in transactions that led the city to borrow hundreds of millions to repair and retrofit the incinerator, which it sold five years ago.
3 p.m.
A new lawsuit blames lawyers, engineers and financial experts for a trash incinerator project that nearly bankrupted the city of Harrisburg, calling it "the worst municipal financial disaster" in state history.
The state and the city on Monday sued four law firms, two financial entities and an engineering company for their roles in the waste-to-energy project.
The Commonwealth Court complaint alleges fraud and malpractice in transactions that led the city to borrow hundreds of millions to repair and retrofit the incinerator, which it sold five years ago.
Defendants are accused of misleading city officials and helping others breach their duty to taxpayers.
Defendant RBC Capital Markets Corp. declined comment. Others didn't return messages.
Gov. Tom Wolf says the project represented "the worst of how lobbyists and special interests bilk taxpayers for their own gain."
