File- In this April 2, 2013, file photo Alabama Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Hightower speaks on his first day as a state senator. Hightower, of Mobile, is stressing his background in business as he seeks the state's highest office.
File- In this April 2, 2013, file photo Alabama Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Hightower speaks on his first day as a state senator. Hightower, of Mobile, is stressing his background in business as he seeks the state's highest office. Montgomery Advertiser, Mickey Welsh AP Photo
File- In this April 2, 2013, file photo Alabama Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Hightower speaks on his first day as a state senator. Hightower, of Mobile, is stressing his background in business as he seeks the state's highest office. Montgomery Advertiser, Mickey Welsh AP Photo

Business

Hightower runs for governor on flat tax, term limits

The Associated Press

May 21, 2018 02:54 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

State Sen. Bill Hightower is stressing his background as a businessman as he runs for governor on a sweeping platform of government overhauls that includes term limits for legislators and replacing the state income tax code with a flat tax.

The Mobile Republican says he believes long-serving politicians have become the "enemy of improvement" in Montgomery.

Hightower's platform includes limiting legislators to three consecutive terms, establishing a flat tax income tax and ending budgetary earmarks. Legislators would have to approve the measures.

Hightower is challenging Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in the June 5 Republican primary along with evangelist Scott Dawson and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

A relative newcomer in state politics, Hightower was first elected to the Alabama Senate in a 2013 special election.

  Comments  