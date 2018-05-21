Letter says state is failing its Latino students

A letter signed by superintendents from several Rhode Island cities says the state is failing its Latino students.
The Providence Journal says the letter sent to the state education commissioner Monday says the state's English language learners score the lowest in the country on a national assessment of various subjects.
The letter written by the executive director of the Latino Policy Institute calls on the state to add $5 million to the $2.5 million set aside in the governor's budget for English language learners.
It is also asks for the Department of Education to allow teachers from Spain and other countries through a State Department visa, which is similar to policies in Maine and Massachusetts.
The letter has been signed by superintendent of Providence, Newport, Cranston and Pawtucket.
