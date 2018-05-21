AP Interview: Unemployment exemption gone from Medicaid bill

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, Michigan state Rep. Mike Shirkey speaks in Jackson, Mich. Shirkey, a Republican, who is sponsoring Medicaid work requirements legislation, says a controversial provision that would have exempted recipients who live in Michigan counties with higher jobless rates is being dropped. He says negotiators also are lowering the proposed 29-hour weekly requirements to closer to 20 weeks. Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP, File Mike Mulholland