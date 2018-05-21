FPL parent wants to expand its Florida footprint with new purchase

The parent company of Florida utility giant Florida Power & Light announced Monday it will buy the largest electricity producer in Northwest Florida, Gulf Power, in a $6.4 billion deal.
Juno Beach-based NextEra Energy Inc. said in a news release that it plans to buy Gulf Power from Atlanta-based Southern Company, along with the Florida City Gas natural-gas company and ownership interests in two power plants in Central Florida, if regulators approve.
The acquisition achieves a goal NextEra has been seeking for several years, as it has attempted to purchase a regulated utility but has been stymied in other states.
Regulated utilities provide a guaranteed return for shareholders that investors consider more predictable than non-utility assets the company has purchased to compete in the changing energy marketplace.
In 2015, regulators rejected its bid to acquire Hawaii's major utility saying they were not confident that NextEra would be able to meet the goal of achieving 100 percent renewable energy by 2040. In 2017, regulators in Texas rejected the company's $18.7 billion bid to acquire Oncor Electric.
And in February of this year, the company announced it wanted to buy the Santee Cooper nuclear power plant in South Carolina for $15.9 billion and reached a deal to sell its Canadian portfolio of renewable generation as part of a push to move capital back to the U.S. The domestic purchases allow NextEra to take advantage of the lower corporate tax rate, which dropped from 35 percent to 21 percent for the industry.
"These transactions will provide meaningful benefits for the state of Florida, and Gulf Power and Florida City Gas customers, as well as NextEra Energy shareholders,” Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy, said in the statement.
Thomas A. Fanning, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company, said the Florida businesses "are being sold at a price that provides substantial value to our stockholders, while entrusting the customers of these exceptional franchises to a high-quality utility company that has a well-established presence in the state."
Florida City Gas has about 110,000 residential and commercial natural-gas customers in Miami-Dade, Brevard, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.
NextEra said it will buy a 100 percent ownership interest in Plant Oleander, near Cocoa, which has contracts to sell electricity to the Florida Municipal Power Agency and Seminole Electric Cooperative. It also will buy a 65 percent stake in Stanton Energy Center, near Orlando, which has contracts with the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Municipal Power Agency.
If approved, the deals would expand NextEra Energy's already dominant footprint in the Florida, where FPL is one of the state's largest contributors to political campaigns.
FPL is the largest electric utility in Florida with nearly 5 million customers. Gulf Power has about 450,000 customers in eight counties and is the largest utility in the Panhandle.
NextEra Energy plans to finance the deal through the issuance of new debt and will assume $1.4 billion of Gulf Power debt, the company said.
Completion of each of the transactions is conditional upon several factors, including the expiration or termination of any applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, the Southern Company said in a statement.
The purchase of Gulf Power and the stakes in the power plants are subject to approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Federal Communications Commission. .
The target completion for the sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power's interests in the power plants is the first half of 2019. The Florida City Gas transaction's target completion is third quarter 2018.
NextEra has consolidated revenues of approximately $17.2 billion, operates approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity and employs approximately 14,000 people in 33 states and Canada as of year-end 2017.
Southern Company operates about 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and serves 9 million customers through its subsidiaries..
