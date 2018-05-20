Wyoming cities seek ability to impose new taxes

A legislative panel will continue to study the idea of giving local municipalities in Wyoming the ability to impose new, voter-approved taxes to replace the funding they now get from the state.
The Sheridan Press reports that the Joint Revenue Committee has been tasked by the Legislature's Management Council to consider the idea during its interim meetings starting next month.
Local governments have been receiving aid from the state for years. However, a downturn in state revenue from mineral extraction in recent years has left the state spending more than it is taking in from taxes on energy production.
The Wyoming Association of Municipalities has released reports that determined Wyoming municipalities are more dependent on state aid than the municipalities in every other state in the country.
