Trump Jr. met with Mueller witness during campaign

Donald Trump Jr. met during the 2016 campaign with a private military contractor and an adviser to Middle Eastern leaders, both of whom have since become a focus of investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller.
That's according to a lawyer for President Donald Trump's eldest son.
The lawyer says Trump Jr. met with Erik Prince, an informal adviser to the Trump campaign and former head of Blackwater, and with George Nader, a veteran operative who has advised the United Arab Emirates.
Nader is a witness in Mueller's ongoing investigation.
The lawyer says Nader and Prince pitched a proposal on social media, but Trump Jr. wasn't interested.
The meeting was first reported by The New York Times, which said it was convened primarily to offer assistance to the Trump campaign.
