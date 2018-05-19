Republican chaos on immigration shows issue's risks for GOP

Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, smiles before the vote on the House farm bill which failed to pass, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 18, 2018. The Freedom Caucus opposed the measure, seeking leverage to obtain a vote on a hard-line immigration plan. Last week’s display of anarchy among House Republicans on immigration underscores how problematic and risky the issue is for a GOP that badly needs unity heading into November elections that will decide control of Congress. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo