A look at bills passed by the Missouri Legislature in 2018

Missouri lawmakers wrapped up work Friday for their annual session. Here's a look at some of the bills that passed:
BUDGET
Authorizes a $28.3 billion operating budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, including the full amount for K-12 schools called for in state law and stable funding for public colleges and universities. HBs 1-13
CONSTITUTION
Supports a convention of the states to propose a constitutional amendment imposing term limits on Congress members. SCR 40
CRIME VICTIMS
Expands an address confidentiality program to cover all crime victims who fear for their safety, not only those subjected to domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking and rape. HB 1461
ELECTRIC RATES
Allows electric companies to recoup more of their costs for infrastructure improvements through the rates they charge customers. SB 564
GAS TAX
Asks voters in the November election whether to gradually increase the state motor fuel tax from its current 17 cents a gallon to 27 cents by 2022 to provide funding for the Missouri State Highway Patrol and for local roads. HB 1460
HEALTH CARE
Allows low-income new mothers to receive Medicaid coverage for more than a year after birth to pay for substance abuse and mental health programs. HB 2280
HEMP
Creates a pilot program for the legal production of industrial hemp, which can be used as a raw material in manufacturing and comes from the same plant as marijuana but contains very low levels of a psychoactive chemical. HB 2034
HISTORIC RENOVATION
Reduces the current $140 million annual cap on historic preservation tax credits to $120 million, of which $30 million would go to areas with high poverty rates. SB 590
INCOME TAX
Cuts the individual income tax from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent starting in January, with gradual annual reductions to 5.1 percent if the state meets revenue targets. Partially offsets lost revenue by limiting deductions for taxes paid to the federal government. HB 2540 Cuts the corporate income tax rate from 6.25 percent to 4 percent in 2020. Partially offsets lost revenues by limiting the ways multistate corporations can calculate their taxable income. SB 884
JUVENILES
Raises the age at which people are automatically prosecuted as adults from 17 to 18. HB 793 Raises the minimum age for marriage from 15 to 16 and removes court discretion to go below that; prohibits marriages between people 21 or older and people younger than 18; removes the statute of limitations for charging sex offenses committed against those age 18 or younger. SB 655
REVENGE PORN
Makes it a felony crime to distribute — or threaten to distribute — sexual images of someone without their consent. HB 1558
SEXUAL HARASSMENT
Requires schools that teach sex education to include information about sexual violence, harassment and consent. HB 1606
STATE EMPLOYEES
Gives administrators greater leeway in hiring, firing and promoting some state employees. SB 1007
UNIONS
Moves a referendum on a right-to-work law prohibiting mandatory union fees to the August primary ballot instead of the November general election. SCR 49 Requires some public employee unions to get annual permission from workers to withhold dues from paychecks and to hold recertification elections every three years. HB 1413 Changes wages required to be paid on some public works projects. HB 1729
Comments